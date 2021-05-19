Advertisement

Flexibility given to school districts during pandemic

By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that will reduce penalties on school districts for employing individuals in violation of certification and other credentialing requirements.

“I am excited to sign this bipartisan legislation, because it is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer, in a statement released on Wednesday. “School districts had to hustle during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this bill recognizes that and provides them with necessary flexibility to ensure adequate instruction for students.”

Under the School Aid Act as amended by Senate Bill 118, school districts will not be penalized for the amounts paid to employees without proper certification and credentialing requirements for the period commencing July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

