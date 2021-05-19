Flint residents concerned about suffering while waiting on multiple delays from City Council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/18/2021) - The City of Flint has plenty on its plate like taking up a $71 million dollar budget and approving the sale of the old Flint Police Training Academy for half a million dollars.

Instead, the money is getting stuck in a public body with a long documented history of dysfunction. The latest is voting to subpoena a dozen city officials, including the mayor, for trying to block council from making budget changes.

Community members who say the longer people wait, the more they suffer.

The Flint Police Department’s May 16th report shows homicides and violent crime on the rise with 21 homicides in 2021, already six more than all of 2020.

That’s a serious concern for families living in Flint.

”It’s just anxiety, you know? You don’t want your children growing up being concerned and worried about leaving their house, you know? You want them to be okay to walk outside and chill in their backyard or front yard or go across the street to the park,” Adrianne Galas said.

There’s an important discussion about how putting more money into public safety can bring that trend to a halt. Flint City Council is debating a $71 million budget for the next fiscal year starting July 1 with an early June deadline, but City Council has another problem on its plate: more delays.

During Monday’s Committee Meeting, Council voted to submit a court order for twelve city officials to appear before council to answer monetary questions. With a narrow 5-4 vote in favor, Council is proving they’re divided yet again.

”If they don’t cooperate, it just jams up the process. It gets stuck in bureaucratic stuff. I mean you want to move things forward and make progress for your community that you’re serving,” Emma Bourdeau said.

Bourdeau moved to Flint less than a year ago, and she says making people wait is adding to their pain.

”It’s the people that are suffering, you know? They’re just waiting and waiting for resolution or some sort of progress or something tangible. It’s just not hurting the government. It’s hurting the people trying to just live their lives,” Bourdeau said.

ABC12 received a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley on Tuesday night. He says his administration has been part of budget meetings and have been there to answer questions the whole time, calling this a horrific waste of time and resources

