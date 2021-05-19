Advertisement

Hamilton Community Health Network hosts vaccine clinic & health fair

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines available from noon to 5 Saturday
Hamilton Community Health Network is offering a first come, first serve vaccine clinic on...
Hamilton Community Health Network is offering a first come, first serve vaccine clinic on Saturday from noon until 5 pm at Hasselbring Senior Center.
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamilton Community Health Network is offering a first come, first serve vaccine clinic on Saturday from noon until 5 pm at Hasselbring Senior Center.

Many people have delayed getting regular checkups because of fear and safety concerns about COVID, but Hamilton is encouraging people to not put off these visits any longer.

A Health Fair will be put on for seniors by Hamilton Community Health Network, HAP and Total Life Prosperity.

Hamilton encourages those who are interested to sign up on their website, HamiltonCHN.org

Hasselbring Senior Center is located at 1002 W. Home Avenue in Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
A 23-year-old man died after crashing his Cessna into a Midland County field.
Fiery plane crash claims life of 23-year-old pilot
Prolonged worker shortages leave Mid-Michigan businesses in limbo

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reaches new two-month low for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
Teresa Loan is upset that Heatherwood Apartments won't give her the discount for essential...
Ascension Genesys Hospital worker questions why she isn’t classified as front-line
Josh Ackerman is an associate professor of psychology at the University of Michigan.
Psychologist explains how people make decisions about masks and vaccines
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?