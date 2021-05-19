Hamilton Community Health Network hosts vaccine clinic & health fair

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamilton Community Health Network is offering a first come, first serve vaccine clinic on Saturday from noon until 5 pm at Hasselbring Senior Center.

Many people have delayed getting regular checkups because of fear and safety concerns about COVID, but Hamilton is encouraging people to not put off these visits any longer.

A Health Fair will be put on for seniors by Hamilton Community Health Network, HAP and Total Life Prosperity.

Hamilton encourages those who are interested to sign up on their website, HamiltonCHN.org

Hasselbring Senior Center is located at 1002 W. Home Avenue in Flint.

