JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Sunshine and south-southeasterly breezes brought a taste of summer to Mid-Michigan Tuesday.  Most of the area saw temperatures cruise through the 70s.  Some spots topped-out in the lower 80s.  The Lake Huron shoreline communities stayed a little cooler than everyone else.  Overnight, clouds will be increasing across the area.  With more clouds, and with the southerly component to our breeze continuing, temperatures early Wednesday morning will settle into the middle, to upper 50s.  That’s some ten degrees above the average.

Wednesday will bring more clouds and some scattered showers too.  If you happen to get some rain where you are tomorrow, consider yourself one of the lucky ones.  The stuff we will see will be generally light and widely scattered.  Some of us won’t see any at all.  Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 70s, with more humidity in the air.  Thursday and Friday will be brighter days and our temperatures will respond by cruising into the 80s.  Some near-record high temperatures look to be a good bet.

Temperatures for the weekend will continue to run a good bit above the average, which is now 70-degrees.  We can expect more clouds to return, with a better chance of some showers and thundershowers too.  Saturday will probably be the “Pick-Day” of the weekend with a little more sunshine in the offing.  Sunday will bring us a better chance of some much-needed rainfall.  We are tracking additional chances for rain on ABC12 News. - JR

