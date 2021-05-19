Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
With a mix of sun and clouds, and with a southeast to southerly breeze prevailing, high temperatures Wednesday ranged from the 70s, to lower 80s. A few light showers and sprinkles popped-up, but they didn’t amount to anything. Overnight, partly cloudy skies are expected and low temperatures will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s.

We will be back into brighter skies and southerly breezes to end the workweek. This will mean a mid-summertime setting for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will range from the middle, to upper 80s. That is approaching record levels for this time of the year. As the temperatures climbs, so too will the humidity, so we will get a little stickier.

Temperature / humidity combinations will stay a little bit sticky for the weekend too. A few showers may pop up across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area Saturday. I think we will all have a better chance of some showers and thundershowers on Sunday. Even with that threat of rain, temperatures for the weekend will remain well above the average.

On ABC12 News, we will also be tracking the chance of some much-needed rain for the start of next week too. - JR

