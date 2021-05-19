Advertisement

Kildee applauds bill to Address Surge in Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans

Bill Would Improve Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Responses to COVID-19 Related Hate Crimes
Congressman Dan Kildee supports the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, bipartisan...
Congressman Dan Kildee supports the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, bipartisan legislation to address the rise of hate crimes and violence targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).(GRAYDC)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, today issued a press release applauding the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, bipartisan legislation to address the rise of hate crimes and violence targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).

The legislation combats hate crimes by creating a point person at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to expedite the review of COVID-19 related hate crimes, supporting state and local law enforcement agencies to respond to these hate crimes and coordinating with local and federal partners to minimize the use of racially discriminatory language when describing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is horrifying and simply unacceptable. I was proud to support this bill today to help provide federal, state and local law enforcement the resources they need to review and respond to these hate crimes,” said Congressman Kildee. “I’m pleased that Democrats and Republicans could come together to pass this legislation and send it to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.”

Specifically, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act directs the DOJ to:

· Designate a DOJ employee to assist with expedited review of COVID-19 hate crimes reported to federal, state, and/or local law enforcement;

· Provide guidance for state and local law enforcement agencies to establish online reporting of hate crimes or incidents, make online reporting available in multiple languages and expand culturally competent and linguistically appropriate public education campaigns; and

· Issue guidance detailing best practices to mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID–19 pandemic, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the COVID–19 Health Equity Task Force and community-based organizations.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
A 23-year-old man died after crashing his Cessna into a Midland County field.
Fiery plane crash claims life of 23-year-old pilot
Prolonged worker shortages leave Mid-Michigan businesses in limbo

Latest News

A lawsuit over election results in Antrim County is over.
Antrim County case tied to Trump-Biden election is dismissed
Michigan Senate votes to approve a resolution proposing whistleblower protections for state...
Michigan Senate approves resolution to protect whistleblowers
Michigan lawmakers approved a bill to lift COVID-19 capacity limits for graduations.
Michigan lawmakers approve bill exempting graduations from crowd limits
From left, State Reps. Ken Borton, Tim Sneller, John Roth and Jack O'Malley tour a construction...
Lawmakers plead for safe driving in Michigan work zones