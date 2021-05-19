Lawmaker wants Michigan to join 15 other states calling for changes to U.S. Constitution

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Republican Michigan lawmaker is pushing a resolution that would allow the state to join 15 others in calling for changes to the U.S. Constitution.

The 15 states have passed a Convention of States resolution to propose constitutional changes enacting limits on federal spending, term limits for Congress and federal judges and limiting powers of the federal government. The process is spelled out in Article V of the U.S. Constitution.

Approval of 34 states is necessary to call a constitutional convention and 38 states would have to ratify any changes that are proposed before they would be enacted.

“My constituents have shared their deep concerns about federal overreach and the fact they do not believe the federal government is adequately addressing key issues important to them, our district, and our state,” said State Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall. “Specifically, Michiganders are concerned about the size and scope of federal government, the unbridled amount of spending coming out of the current administration, and the fact that Washington, D.C. has lost touch with people across our communities.”

Hall said thousands of people he represents in Lansing are calling for meaningful changes to make the federal government more responsible and efficient.

“I do know that Congress will never fix anything on their own,” he said. “I look forward to the ongoing conversation to educate Michigan citizens about the Constitution, the role of federal and state governments and the intentions of America’s Founders.”

Hall said 25 other Michigan lawmakers are cosponsoring House Joint Resolution E, which would add the Mitten State to the list of states backing the proposed changes.

“There is sizable support for this,” Hall said. “I am looking forward to elevating a constitutional discussion in our state that returns the rightful power back to our people in Michigan. This is a peaceful and constitutional way for people and states to make their voices heard.”

