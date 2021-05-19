Advertisement

M-46 resurfacing project starting Thursday

MDOT Crews working on M-46
MDOT Crews working on M-46(ABC 12)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface both bounds of M-46 from Webster Street to Michigan Avenue in the city of Saginaw. According to an advisory sent out by MDOT, this work will require lane closures and possible delays.

Work is expected to occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. This work is weather dependent.

