M-46 resurfacing project starting Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface both bounds of M-46 from Webster Street to Michigan Avenue in the city of Saginaw. According to an advisory sent out by MDOT, this work will require lane closures and possible delays.

Work is expected to occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. This work is weather dependent.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.