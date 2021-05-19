Michigan lawmakers unveil $500 million plan to address state’s aging dams

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - One year after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed, Michigan lawmakers unveiled a $500 million plan to repair and improve dams across the state to prevent any similar disasters.

The plan includes new funding for safety upgrades, repairs, replacing aging structures, restoring historic lake levels and increasing public involvement in future emergencies. House Speaker Jason Wentworth, who represents the Edenville area of Gladwin County, said the plan will speed up funding for critical repairs.

“The people I talk to around here are concerned about something like this happening again and whether these old structures will ever really be fixed. I get it – there’s been a lot of talk and too little action,” he said. “With these bills, we are going to lock the state into a real plan big enough to actually fix the problem and fast enough to start delivering results in our most vulnerable areas before it’s too late.”

The Edenville and Sanford dams along the Tittabawassee River both failed on May 19, 2020, after days of heavy rain. The contents of Wixom Lake rushed down the river toward the Midland area, causing record flooding and damage reaching hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer established after the Mid-Michigan dam failures, also issued a report calling for increased spending on maintenance and more oversight of aging structures.

The new plan from lawmakers creates four special funds to provide grants for dam owners, to repair other dams identified as high risk, an emergency fund for dam-related disasters and a matching fund for federal grants that pay for repair or removal projects.

Lawmakers also are calling for policy reforms, such as requiring dam owners to maintain a strong safety record and proving that they can afford repairs for any problems that arise. The plan will be introduced as bills in the Legislature on Thursday with committee hearing scheduled soon after, Wentworth said.

“The people who suffered through the Edenville and Sanford flooding deserve peace of mind when it comes to the other dams and waterways in our area,” he said. “It is well past time we take the lessons we learned from these failures and turn them into solutions that will keep all of us safe for years to come.”

