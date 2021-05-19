Michigan opioid overdose deaths increase in 2020 for first time in three years

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The State of Michigan says the number of overdose related deaths in 2020 increased after two years of declines.

In an annual report, the Michigan Opioid Task Force is outlining plans for 2021 that aim to continue fighting the opioid epidemic.

In 2019, Michigan saw a nearly 13.5% decrease in opioid related deaths, but new data doesn’t show the same for 2020.

“Preliminary data is showing an increase in overdose deaths for 2020,” said Amy Dolinky, the senior adviser for the Michigan Department of Health and Human and Services Opioid’s Strategy Team. “We’re not just seeing that in Michigan, but other places as well.”

The state has expanded programs that provide life-saving medication like naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose immediately. Dolinky said the state has distributed more than 100,000 naloxone kits for people to stop an overdose.

With the increase in overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic, the state created the Michigan Opioid Task Force using main pillars to help fight this epidemic: prevention, treatment, harm reduction, criminal justice involvement, pregnant women and parents.

Dolinky said the state will continue their work in 2021, including launching programs at 17 hospital emergency departments to treat opioid use disorders.

“As opposed to trying to connect someone to services for a follow up appointment, being able to get someone started on medication for opioid use disorder in that space and then being able to make those connections,” she said.

