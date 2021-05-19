Michigan reports 1,500+ new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases remained low on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,560 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 879,685. That is the sixth consecutive day with fewer than 2,000 newly confirmed cases.

State health officials reported 31 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,741.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded slightly from Monday’s two and a half month low with nearly 27,500 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests remained steady on Tuesday, settling at 6.17%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Wednesday, 1,661 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 99 from Tuesday. Of those, 1,556 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 464 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 296 of them were on ventilator.

Since Tuesday, there are 23 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 18 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.471 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 5.546 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.298 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 627,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.892 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.398 million people statewide. A total of 43.7% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 56.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,264 cases and 851 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 20,774 cases and 577 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,076 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Bay, 10,457 cases and 329 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Clare, 2,015 cases, 79 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,895 cases, 53 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 3,178 cases and 112 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 3,028 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,764 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 5,313 cases, 89 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Lapeer, 7,743 cases and 191 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Midland, 6,715 cases, 83 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,429 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Oscoda, 545 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,600 cases, 46 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,697 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Shiawassee, 5,637 cases, 101 deaths and 4,945 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and 314 recoveries.

Tuscola, 4,839 cases and 160 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

