Michigan to urge schools to keep mask rules in place

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s health department will urge schools to continue making students, teachers and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton said the pending recommendation could be issued later Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last Friday that the state health department was lifting its mask mandate for everyone at outdoor gatherings with fewer than 100 people regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status. People fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings.

However, people who are not vaccinated for the illness or awaiting their second dose of vaccine still have to wear a mask indoors except residential gatherings with fewer than 15 people. Michigan’s mask mandate will end almost entirely on July 1 regardless of vaccine status.

Michigan’s orders align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The CDC is still calling for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

After the changes were announced Friday, confusion arose about how businesses should adjust their face mask policies and how the changes would affect schools, including whether they need to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

Wheaton said the forthcoming state guidance will “keep students and families safe.”

