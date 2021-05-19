Advertisement

Michigan unemployment lower than national average

UIA office.
UIA office.
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - The U.S. Department of Labor and the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget has updated the state’s unemployment rate. According to a press release issued Wednesday, Michigan added 6,000 jobs in April, following three straight months of consecutive employment gains. As a result, Michigan’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.9%, beating the national average of 6.1%. And while unemployment continues to go down, Michigan is delivering billions of dollars in federal stimulus to our state with a total of nearly $20 billion available through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“As Michigan gets back to work, our number one goal has been delivering the critical economic relief that Michigan families and small businesses need to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before. Throughout the pandemic, we saw Michiganders all over the state step up and come together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. It’s clear that these actions have enabled us to grow our economy and get back to normal quicker than many other states. Now is the time to keep our foot on the gas. My administration will stay laser-focused on growing the economy and getting Michiganders back to work. Thanks to the billions of dollars we have received under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to continue providing relief and support to Michigan families, help small businesses expand and hire, and make our state more competitive for good-paying jobs.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam
Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
A blue pinwheel is placed in front of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department to show their...
Family member accuses man of sex crimes in Grand Blanc Township

Latest News

Flexibility given to school districts during pandemic
The Edenville Dam a year after it partially collapsed.
Wixom Lake remains mostly dry a year after Edenville Dam failed
A drug dealer caught and 5,000 doses of fentanyl are out of Genesee County.
‘A big one’: GHOST team seizes 5,000+ doses of illegal fentanyl
Businesses still recovering from last year's dam failures and flooding
Businesses still recovering from last year’s dam failures