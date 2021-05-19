Michigan unemployment lower than national average

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - The U.S. Department of Labor and the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget has updated the state’s unemployment rate. According to a press release issued Wednesday, Michigan added 6,000 jobs in April, following three straight months of consecutive employment gains. As a result, Michigan’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.9%, beating the national average of 6.1%. And while unemployment continues to go down, Michigan is delivering billions of dollars in federal stimulus to our state with a total of nearly $20 billion available through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“As Michigan gets back to work, our number one goal has been delivering the critical economic relief that Michigan families and small businesses need to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before. Throughout the pandemic, we saw Michiganders all over the state step up and come together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. It’s clear that these actions have enabled us to grow our economy and get back to normal quicker than many other states. Now is the time to keep our foot on the gas. My administration will stay laser-focused on growing the economy and getting Michiganders back to work. Thanks to the billions of dollars we have received under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to continue providing relief and support to Michigan families, help small businesses expand and hire, and make our state more competitive for good-paying jobs.”

