Advertisement

New York attorney general investigating Trump Organization ‘in a criminal capacity’

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Trump Organization is facing a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, New York attorney general Letitia James said her office is investigating former President Donald Trump’s businesses for potential criminal wrongdoing.

A spokesperson said James is joining Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in the probe. The spokesperson also said she is continuing her civil investigation.

At the center of the investigation are allegations that the Trump Organization had used misleading information to get loans and tax benefits.

There have been no comments from the Trump Organization, but the former president has called the attorney general’s investigation “politically motivated.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
A 23-year-old man died after crashing his Cessna into a Midland County field.
Fiery plane crash claims life of 23-year-old pilot
Prolonged worker shortages leave Mid-Michigan businesses in limbo

Latest News

Even though people say they’re looking for work some businesses say those applicants aren’t...
Unemployment benefits could be causing issues for employers
Even though people say they’re looking for work some businesses say those applicants aren’t...
Unemployment benefits could be causing issues for employers
FILE - From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise,...
McConnell hits ‘pause’ on Dems effort to create Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden moves to improve legal services for poor, minorities