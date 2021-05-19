One year after Edenville Dam disaster, how are MI dams regulated?

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Linda Shephard’s dream of living and working on the water in Mid-Michigan was about to come true. It was May 19, 2020, and she was about to open her new business.

Shephard said her family had spent months revamping the property on Sanford Lake. Almost everything had been redone.

“We put in an epoxy floor that made it look like you were walking on water.”

Finally, The Sanford Lake Marina was finished. But on the day before it was set to open, the Edenville Dam failed. It sent violent, heavy water to several Mid-Michigan communities. It destroyed the marina, and also flooded Shephard’s commercial building and real estate business in Saginaw.

Because of the breach in Gladwin County, 10,000 people were forced to evacuate. It left more than $200 million in damages along with empty lakes. And one year after the flooding, families, and business owners were still trying to come to terms with the devastation.

When looking at the Edenville Dam breach, it was important to know how dams were regulated in Michigan. For years, it was a power-generating dam, which meant it was watched by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) along with 90 others in Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) oversaw more than 1,000 dams, most of which were more than six feet high and over five acres. The state said another 1,400 were not monitored as they were considered “low consequence” and a failure wouldn’t typically put people in danger.

EGLE looked at not only the size of the dams but also the number of people and property impacted if a failure happens. The Edenville Dam was classified as ‘high hazard potential, which meant a breach was expected to result in deaths and severe impacts to property. EGLE Dam Safety Supervisor Luke Trumble said the condition of the dam was listed as ‘poor’ because of a spillway capacity deficiency.

We poured through government documents online showing FERC warned the dam owner Boyce Hydro Power about compliance issues for more than a decade. Finally, in September 2018, the Commission revoked the company’s license, noting lists of issued violations and that Boyce Hydro did not increase spillway capacity to safely handle flooding. Since the Edenville Dam could no longer produce power, it was then passed off to the State of Michigan.

“The compliance issues don’t go away just because the regulatory authority changes hands,” said Trumble.

EGLE said it did an initial visual inspection of the dam, finding it was in fair structural condition. It said at the time, it did not yet have access to decades of FERC records. Since hydropower dams are part of our nation’s energy supply, EGLE said a lot of information was protected over security concerns.

“We call it a spillway capacity issue and that warranted the poor assessment. So there wasn’t, you know, any apparent structural deficiencies that we were worried that the dam would fail under normal operation but had been known for a long time,” said Trumble.

Still, records showed the state did have concerns the dam did not have enough spillway capacity to meet Michigan’s requirements. Trumble said a comprehensive structural assessment was being done.

“There was actually a plan in place, you know, Gladwin and Midland counties were going to take ownership of the dams and do major rehabilitation work and bring the dams into compliance.”

But none of it made a difference when the dam failed last spring, blindsiding communities that believed they were safe. Shephard said she had no idea there had been problems with the Edenville Dam.

“I was under the cloud of there’s a dam here, there’s a dam there, they can regulate it, they lower it in the winter… You had the feeling that somebody knew what they were doing. And boy I was wrong, and I paid dearly for it.”

Dam safety advocates said every one of us must be aware of our aging infrastructure and how it was regulated. A report from the Michigan Dam Sashowed the Edenville Dam was more than 90 years old when it failed. Dams were inspected every three to five years, depending on hazard potential. But until recently, there were just two state employees to regulate more than 1,000 Michigan dams. And concerns went beyond budgets.

“The federal and the state governments recognize there needs to be a little better sharing of that information, where if something like this happens again, the regulatory authority shifts quickly from federal to state,” said Trumble.

Shephard said she lost her life savings of about $350,000 in the flooding. As her husband continued a 10 year battle with brain cancer, that money was supposed to help secure their future. But she tried to stay positive, noting that no one had died or had been seriously hurt in the flooding. Shephard said she had also learned from the Edenville Dam breach.

“To tell you the truth, if I bought a house in Sedona, Arizona, I’d get flood insurance.”

She said planned to rebuild the marina, only bigger and better.

“Sanford is strong. Michigan people are strong. Saginaw County, Midland County, Bay… we are some tough people.”

Trumble said EGLE had since added more dam safety engineers, basically doubling its capacity. Meanwhile, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers now have their hands on the report with more than 80 recommendations from the task force.

