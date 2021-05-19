Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 24-year-old who died after a crash at Bristol and VanSlyke roads in Flint Township on Monday.

Investigators say Christopher Smith of Flint Township was driving a GMC Terrain SUV south on VanSlyke Road around 1:35 p.m. when a Volkswagen Beetle hit him while making a left turn from northbound VanSlyke Road to westbound on Bristol Road.

The collision caused Smith’s SUV to spin and overturn before coming to a stop upside down next to the curb, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old woman from Flint Township driving the Volkswagen did not report any injuries from the crash.

Friends and family gathered at the intersection Monday evening to remember Smith’s life.

Police were still investigating what caused the crash on Wednesday. Investigators don’t believe either driver was intoxicated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.