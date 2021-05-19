Advertisement

Police identify Saginaw Township murder victim as search for suspect continues

Police are looking for Aaron Pittman in connection with the possible homicide death of a...
Police are looking for Aaron Pittman in connection with the possible homicide death of a 29-year-old woman in Saginaw Township.(source: Saginaw Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police were still looking for the man accused of killing a 29-year-old woman in Saginaw Township 24 hours later.

The victim was identified on Wednesday as Laresha Isom-Pittman. She was found dead in an apartment at 170 Camelot Dr. in the Camelot Place Apartments around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators have not said how Isom-Pittman died.

A relative at the scene gave the Saginaw Township Police Department information about a possible suspect, who later was identified as Aaron Pittman. Police broadcast a description of Aaron Pittman’s pickup truck, which a Saginaw County sheriff deputy found abandoned on the Zilwaukee Bridge shortly after Isom-Pittman’s body was found.

Divers scoured the Saginaw River near the bridge Tuesday afternoon to see whether Pittman may have jumped. But investigators say he could have ditched his pickup truck and got a ride from someone else away from the scene.

The search for Pittman was continuing Wednesday morning. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and a blue head wrap.

Anyone with information about Pittman’s whereabouts should call 911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.

