Sanford continues to come back strong one year after flood

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Now a year after Mid-Michigan’s dam failures, the Village of Sanford continues its rebuild and the community has played a huge role in where it is now.

Dolores Porte, president of the village, has been working during the last 12 months to help with the area’s rebuild.

On the one year anniversary of the disaster, she took a look back at what she remembered about May 19, 2020.

“I think when we were evacuating the town, we didn’t really expect to come back to what we saw here,” Porte said. “It’s hard to describe the sights and smells and sounds and the feelings that were happening here.”

Porte does not live far from the Sanford Dam and said that she never believed it would fail.

“I really didn’t expect this to happen at all,” she said. “I live not far from the dam and I just thought it would always be there.”

The dam did end up failing and to this day, part of the Sanford Dam still sits collapsed with a river running through it.

The flooding in 2020 devastated Sanford. It led to dozens of homes, businesses, parks, and roads being destroyed.

Community support immediately poured in after the flooding occurred. Volunteers rushed to town to help with clean-up, provide food, and anything else that anyone needed.

The Facebook group “Sanford Strong” was created. It now has more than 12,000 people in it. For reference, the population of Sanford itself is less than 900.

“It has been an amazing outpouring of love toward the community and help and support, and with equipment, with money, with emotional support so we wouldn’t be where we are now if it weren’t for the surrounding communities surrounding Sanford,” Porte said. “And we really appreciate that.”

Since the flood, places like Sanford Hardware, Red Oak Restaurant, and other businesses rebuilt and are now open again. Many homes were also rebuilt or repaired.

Porte said that the one-year anniversary of the disaster is emotional for many but that it also serves as a reminder for how far they’ve come in rebuilding.

“It’s really a milestone in what happened to the community but also about how fast we picked up the pieces and moved forward,” Porte said. “It’s a very, very emotional day for most of us. It’s a very sad day.”

A number of events are planned around the anniversary. These are being called “Sanford Rising” and will begin Wednesday with a unity walk and the dedication of the veterans and first responders monument that was destroyed last year.

For a look at all of the events taking place, visit the Sanford Rising Facebook page.

