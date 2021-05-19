Trio of Mott Bears headed to the NJCAA Div. II men’s national golf tournament
Sophomores Andrew Nestor, Nick Brown, and freshman Ashton Gaulin are representing the Flint community on the biggest stage.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been three years since Mott men’s golf competed in the NJCAA national tournament. This season, the Bears have three competing at Swan Lake Resort in Northern Indiana. Sophomores Andrew Nestor, Nick Brown, and freshman Ashton Gaulin are representing the Flint community on the biggest stage.
