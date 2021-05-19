UAW: Workers will continue to wear masks in plants

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Auto Workers union is keeping its mask mandate in place for now, according to a release sent out by the union on Wednesday. It says: “Out of an abundance of caution, the COVID-19 Joint Task Force, comprised of the UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, has decided to continue to require workers to wear masks at the worksite until the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issues guidelines in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent change in Covid-19 workplace standards. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will also comply with all state, county, and city regulations where we operate facilities.

The COVID-19 Task Force met and after reviewing the CDC guidelines and OSHA standards, decided it is best for worker safety to wait for expected updated OSHA workplace standards and consult health experts to maintain safety and uniformity as we transition through the pandemic.

We know that masks can be uncomfortable, but we ask that everyone comply.

The COVID-19 Task Force will reconvene in two weeks and review updates at that time. In the meantime, Detroit Three worksites will continue to wear masks onsite to be as cautious as possible with worker health and safety.

While we continue following the protocols that have kept our workplaces safe, we know that one of the best ways to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated. We encourage everyone to roll up their sleeve so we can move more quickly toward continuing to relax our protocols.”

