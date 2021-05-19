Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed workers in Michigan have five options to satisfy their weekly job search requirement to continue receiving benefits.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Tuesday that job search requirements will be reinstated for nearly everyone drawing benefits beginning on May 30. The job search requirement for benefits was suspended in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.

The work search is required to receive state unemployment benefits, which top out at $362 a week, and the additional $300 weekly federal benefit. Nearly everyone claiming benefits must certify that they are available to work and actively seeking a job.

“With record numbers of Michiganders filing for benefits during the pandemic, many may not be familiar with the work search requirement,” said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “We want to make sure claimants understand what information is needed to meet the newly reinstated requirements and prevent a delay in receiving their benefits.”

Eligible work search options for unemployed workers include submitting an application, attending a job interview with a potential employer, attending a job fair or employment workshop, applying for the new Clean Slate expungement program or participating in a Michigan Works program.

After May 30, workers will have to fill out a form online while certifying their benefits claim each week detailing what they did to meet the job search requirements.

Exemptions for job searching are available for self-employed workers, people who can’t work due to COVID-19 and for parents who need to stay home with their children attending school online. Workers can request a waiver in their MiWAM account or call the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency at 1-866-500-0017

“The availability of the COVID-19 vaccinations and the reopening of workplaces allows more opportunities for Michiganders to be safe and successful in their job search,” said Estlund Olson.

