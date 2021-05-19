Unemployment benefits could be causing issues for employers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The state is changing up its unemployment requirements. Soon people receiving benefits will have to show they are actively searching for work.

Even though people say they’re looking for work some businesses say those applicants aren’t showing up.

Owosso gas station employee Logan Piland says they’ve set up many interviews, but that’s about as far as it goes. He’s says many of those potential employees aren’t showing up for interviews.

“We contact them you know a lot of people don’t even answer the phone,” said Piland.

“We’ll set up an interview or a date and time for an interview and then 90% of them don’t even show up.”

Piland believes it all has to do with the current unemployment benefits where people out of work are receiving and extra $300 -a-week in their checks.

By May 30th that is about to change. In order to keep the benefits folks will now have to prove they are looking for work and contacting at least two employers a week.

GST Michigan Works says a lot of the employers they work with are also seeing a lot of no call no shows as well. The agency says they are working to combat this issue by offering their services to people who need it.

“Our offices are offering appointments for people to come in and work on resumes, maybe they’re interested in taking some short term training,” said Jody Kerbyson, CEO GST Michigan Works.

“There are plenty of jobs out there. We certainly stand ready to help.”

At Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint, owner Jerrid Heidel says he’s ready to hire.

“I’ve actually set up 11 interviews over the last month and that’s all I’ve been able to set up the first six didn’t show up at all. Two of them showed up. One of them showed up two days later,” he said.

Even though he says he’s seeing a lot of no shows while it’s not entirely related to unemployment benefits he thinks it has to do mainly with a hot job market.

“There [are]many that are not showing [up]. And that could be for various reasons, maybe because the job market is so competitive that they’re getting a job before they get to the next interview,” said Heidel.

Both businesses say even if you decide that you are unable to show up to an interview to please call and let them know.

