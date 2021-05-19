Advertisement

Very warm and dry this week

20 degrees above average
By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the east kept us dry overnight and is helping to give some of us some sun through the clouds this morning. Today will be mostly cloudy thanks to a system to the south, and we’ll have the chance of seeing a little rain. As a system stalls out to the north of us, we’ll be warm to end the week with a few more rain chances.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s closer to Lake Huron, elsewhere upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15mph. When you see sun through the clouds, enjoy it – we’ll stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the day. Isolated storms are possible but nothing severe is expected.

Tonight clouds remain in place with temps falling only to the low 60s. Winds will be light and southerly before picking up tomorrow to around 10-15mph.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid 80s with mainly overcast skies. You might run into a pop-up shower but many will stay dry. This will be the case for Friday and Saturday with more widespread rain possible starting Sunday.

