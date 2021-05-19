Advertisement

Village of Sanford hosting Unity Walk to honor rebuilding efforts

The walk ends at the rededication of the rebuilt Veterans and First Responders Monument
Village of Sanford
Village of Sanford
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - While the village of Sanford remembers the devastation from historic flooding one year ago, it’s important to also honor the work done to rebuild.

Sanford is holding a unity walk Wednesday evening to continue the community togetherness. The theme is demonstrating what it means to be “Sanford Strong.”

The walk starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Center Street near the Sanford Dam. Sanford’s Unity Walk ends at the dedication ceremony for the rebuilt Veterans and First Responders Monument. Floodwaters completely destroyed the monument one year ago, but organizers rebuilt it.

The rededication includes a moment of silence to remember the day which their lives changed forever.

Everyone taking part in the walk is asked to wear Sanford Strong apparel and bring a lawn chair for the monument rededication ceremony. There will be a few golf carts around to help shuttle people to their cars if needed.

Parking is available at Jerome Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
A blue pinwheel is placed in front of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department to show their...
Family member accuses man of sex crimes in Grand Blanc Township

Latest News

Liane Shekter Smith appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Only Michigan official fired over Flint water crisis wants job back
Edenville Dam
Michigan lawmakers unveil $500 million plan to address state’s aging dams
MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery.
Whitmer lays out roadmap for schools to recover from COVID-19 and better serve students
Lawmaker wants Michigan to join 15 other states calling for changes to U.S. Constitution