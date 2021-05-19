Village of Sanford hosting Unity Walk to honor rebuilding efforts

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - While the village of Sanford remembers the devastation from historic flooding one year ago, it’s important to also honor the work done to rebuild.

Sanford is holding a unity walk Wednesday evening to continue the community togetherness. The theme is demonstrating what it means to be “Sanford Strong.”

The walk starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Center Street near the Sanford Dam. Sanford’s Unity Walk ends at the dedication ceremony for the rebuilt Veterans and First Responders Monument. Floodwaters completely destroyed the monument one year ago, but organizers rebuilt it.

The rededication includes a moment of silence to remember the day which their lives changed forever.

Everyone taking part in the walk is asked to wear Sanford Strong apparel and bring a lawn chair for the monument rededication ceremony. There will be a few golf carts around to help shuttle people to their cars if needed.

Parking is available at Jerome Cemetery.

