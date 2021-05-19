With broken dams, Gladwin County rivers continue running very low

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The flooding that caused the Edenville Dam to break on year ago started in Gladwin County.

That’s where the rush of rainwater kept pouring into the Tittabawassee River system and ultimately proved too much for the dam to withstand. The dam broke around 5:45 p.m. on May 19, 2020, and the rush of water overwhelmed the Sanford Dam downstream, causing it to fail hours later.

But Gladwin County was the last to be declared a federal disaster area, causing a delay in much needed help from FEMA and other organizations. Even when the waters receded, concerns over more flood damage continued through the winter.

“I don’t even know how many gallons of water we’re talking here -- probably in the trillions. So just figure 100 gallons of water. You go up to the top of this building and drop them off at the same time,” said Robert North, director of emergency management and homeland security for Gladwin County.

The Tittabawassee River winds through Gladwin County north to south. Dozens of creeks and smaller rivers in the county flow into it. The northern part of the county has as evaluation of about 800 feet above sea level, which drops to 600 feet at the Edenville Dam on the very south end of the county.

That elevation drop of about 200 feet created a wall of water that burst through the dam one year ago.

“The water was coming through that dam with such force the bridge was actually vibrating,” North said.

Parts of Gladwin and Arenac counties received 5 to 8 inches of rain in about 36 hours on May 17 and 18. North said there is no solution to this problem when the flooding happens again.

Without the dams, rivers in Gladwin County only fill their banks about halfway, exposing tree stumps that haven’t seen the light of day since in 1920s. Water levels are so low that docks sit stranded from the water, pumps that used to provide water for fire departments are dry and hundreds of wells across the county have no supply.

“It’s hazardous out here and everything has changed,” North said.

The Home Depot donated water tanks to area fire departments to help supply water. Most of the 72 roads that were effected by flooding are fixed. But North knows flooding is inevitable again.

“What do you mean by recovery? You’re going to have to define recovery,” he said. “If a human being makes it, it can break. These aren’t real lakes. The only reason these lakes are here is because when the dams were built they backed the water up.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.