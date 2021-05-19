Advertisement

Work scheduled on portion of EB I-69 in Lapeer County Wednesday

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/18/2021) - Michigan Department of Transportation crews will be working on eastbound I-69 in Lapeer County starting on Wednesday.

The road will be closed and detours will be posted between Lake Pleasant Road and Capac Road.

The closure is expected to begin Wednesday, May 19 at 3 a.m. and reopen by noon.

The project is part of Governor Whitmer’s $28 million Rebuilding Michigan program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
A 23-year-old man died after crashing his Cessna into a Midland County field.
Fiery plane crash claims life of 23-year-old pilot
Prolonged worker shortages leave Mid-Michigan businesses in limbo

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reaches new two-month low for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
Teresa Loan is upset that Heatherwood Apartments won't give her the discount for essential...
Ascension Genesys Hospital worker questions why she isn’t classified as front-line
Josh Ackerman is an associate professor of psychology at the University of Michigan.
University of Michigan researcher explains psychology of masks, vaccines
Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks returns with first event of 2021 this weekend