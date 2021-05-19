Work scheduled on portion of EB I-69 in Lapeer County Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/18/2021) - Michigan Department of Transportation crews will be working on eastbound I-69 in Lapeer County starting on Wednesday.

The road will be closed and detours will be posted between Lake Pleasant Road and Capac Road.

The closure is expected to begin Wednesday, May 19 at 3 a.m. and reopen by noon.

The project is part of Governor Whitmer’s $28 million Rebuilding Michigan program.

