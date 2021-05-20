Advertisement

Authorities search for woman, 84, missing from St. Clair County since May 4

Nadine Moses
Nadine Moses(source: Michigan State Police)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say an 84-year-old woman who had $50 and a full tank of gas has been missing for more two weeks.

Nadine Moses of St. Clair County’s Casco Township was driving a dark blue 2011 Ford Edge. St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said his office continues to “hope and pray” for information about Moses’ whereabouts.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Moses last week, but she remains missing.

Divers this week checked the St. Clair River off Algonac State Park, but the object they were investigating turned out to be a pile of logs.

Moses’ family says she had been experiencing memory problems. Moses has white hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet, 1 inch tall. Anyone with information can call (810) 985-8115.

