Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law

President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation designed to combat anti-Asian violence.(Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation to combat anti-Asian violence.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed the House by a vote of 364-to-62. All of the “no” votes came from Republicans.

Biden previously voiced support for the bill, which soared through the Senate last month with a 94-to-1 vote.

The legislation calls for creating a new Justice Department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19 based hate crimes and incidents.

Hate has no place in America – and I look forward to making that clear this afternoon by signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 20, 2021

