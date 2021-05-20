Body of man wanted for murder found in Saginaw River

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police say the body of Aaron Pittman was pulled from the Saginaw River below the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Police released his photo yesterday and said he was a possible suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Lareshalsom-Pittman.

At the time, investigators believed he ditched his car on the Zilwaukee Bridge. But they hadn’t ruled out the possibility that Pittman jumped from the bridge into the Saginaw River.

The woman’s body was found at Camelot Place Apartments in Saginaw Township at around noon Tuesday..

The Michigan State Police dive team recovered his body at about 5:30 pm.

