Advertisement

Body of man wanted for murder found in Saginaw River

Aaron Pittman was a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Lareshalsom-Pittman
Police are looking for Aaron Pittman in connection with the possible homicide death of a...
Police are looking for Aaron Pittman in connection with the possible homicide death of a 29-year-old woman in Saginaw Township.(source: Saginaw Township Police Department)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police say the body of Aaron Pittman was pulled from the Saginaw River below the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Police released his photo yesterday and said he was a possible suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Lareshalsom-Pittman.

At the time, investigators believed he ditched his car on the Zilwaukee Bridge. But they hadn’t ruled out the possibility that Pittman jumped from the bridge into the Saginaw River.

The woman’s body was found at Camelot Place Apartments in Saginaw Township at around noon Tuesday..

The Michigan State Police dive team recovered his body at about 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam
Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash

Latest News

UAW: Workers will continue to wear masks in plants
MDOT Crews working on M-46
M-46 resurfacing project starting Thursday
John Glenn High School - Bay County
Bay County High School named top in U.S.
The Tridge in Midland is almost underwater during record flooding after the Edenville Dam...
FEMA offers lifeline to hundreds of Mid-Michigan flood victims with millions in grants