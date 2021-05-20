Advertisement

Conservative online host announces run for Michigan governor

44-year-old is the first woman to announce a campaign as a Republican for Michigan governor this year
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The co-host of a conservative online news show has announced her run for Michigan governor, becoming the latest candidate to enter the 2022 Republican primary in a bid to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Tudor Dixon, who helps to host “America’s Voice Live,” said Thursday that she formerly worked in sales in the steel industry and is a breast cancer survivor and mother of four girls ages 7 to 11.

The 44-year-old from Norton Shores accuses Whitmer of “failed leadership.”

She is the sixth Republican -- and the first woman -- to announce a bid or to form a gubernatorial committee. All are lesser-known candidates without major government experience.

Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor from Kalamazoo who opposed Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders, announced his run for the Republican governor nomination in late April.

Soldano started a Facebook group called “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine” that gained nearly 400,000 members before the social media giant shut it down and he co-chaired Unlock Michigan, a ballot initiative to repeal a law that Whitmer used to keep intact restrictions to curb COVID-19.

