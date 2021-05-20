Crews board up condemned Richfield Court Apartments buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Now that more than 70 Flint families are out of Richfield Court Apartments and into safer, livable housing, crews boarded up the condemned complex this week.

ABC12 has been covering unlivable conditions at the complex on Flint’s east side since January. Buildings in the complex have severe fire damage, leaking water, broken windows, missing doors, overflowing dumpsters and other major problems.

The city of Flint condemned the complex in February and worked with nonprofit organizations to move all of the residents into suitable housing elsewhere. Utilities were shut off to the entire complex in April and boards finally went up on doors and windows this week.

A significant number of no trespassing signs are posted all over the complex to ward off any dangerous activity. The next and final step for the complex is demolishing the remaining buildings.

Neighbors around Richfield Court Apartments agreed the city’s measures to vacate the complex were necessary. They just wish the process had moved faster.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been in Latin America. I’ve been in India. I’ve never seen that in western soil before. It was inhospitable for human dwelling,” said Ernesto Alaniz, who moved next door to the Richfield Court Apartments complex in November and opened the Eastside Community Church.

He could see the rundown buildings from his new property, but never saw the inside until he walked a few of the kids home from the church.

“I don’t think people want to effectively forget whole swaths of people, but it happens,” Alaniz said.

He believes the city should have condemned the property years ago. That decision finally came in February. Over the next several months, Alaniz and church volunteers helped move about four or five families.

“We knew people that were staying there after the condemnation and fires were set, and they got out. But if they had not gotten out, we’d have people dying in there, living in unsafe conditions, so it had to be boarded up for the safety of the people of Flint.”

That doesn’t make Alaniz any less worried for where some of those families are now. He knows at least one person was still squatting at the complex Tuesday, when the Flint workers arrived to begin the boarding process.

“Someone’s got to take care of our people because there’s probably more of these in the city that no one knows about,” Alaniz said. “I was next door, and I didn’t know. There’s probably more of those stories all around this city.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley reinstated the city’s building inspection unit after concerns were raised last winter about Richfield Court and Sunset Village apartments, which both are owned by the same Florida-based group. The Flint City Council has approved hiring residential and commercial building inspectors.

You can make complaints through the City’s Building and Safety Inspection division at (810) 766-7284.

We first learned about the conditions at Richfield Court, after investigating a similar situation at the Sunset Village Apartments on the other side of Flint.

In February, the water pipes were either cut or stolen, leaving tenants without running water or heat. The apartments were condemned just days later.

A spokesperson for the owner of both complexes has said they’re working to sell the properties, admitting they’re too difficult to manage while living out of state.

According to the city of Flint, the owner also owes more than $1.2 million dollars in unpaid water bills.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office shared: “The City continues to pursue additional legal action against the owners.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.