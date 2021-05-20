Flint Township adds radar safety signs to encourage drivers to slow down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - During the pandemic, most of us spent more time walking or running outdoors, with gyms and just about everyting else closed.

That means more people on the sidewalks and streets...

And looking at those numbers, it’s clear more people are hurt when cars and walkers collide.

What’s your first reaction when you see a radar speed sign? You slow down.

This is what long-time Flint Township Peggy Frelich had to say, “I wouldn’t even dare bring my dog here. My son has a dog. I would love to sit and watch the dog but being here, no.”

Speeding on side streets - a big concern for Frelich.

It’s a problem that’s gotten worse over the years

“I remember when we first moved here forty years ago, it was a very quiet road. Now that more houses have been built, the subdivisions have been built, it’s becoming faster,” commented Frelich.

Flint Township Police agree - they’ve added a radar speed signs in Peggy’s neighborhood on Elm Street to slow cars down.

Watching to see just how fast people are going, is becoming a pass-time for Peggy.

“I have seen people going maybe 50mph. When they get close to that it goes down so fast to maybe forty two,” added Frelich.

The new radar signs clock how fast you’re going - but doesn’t mean you’re getting a ticket.

It’s meant to serve as a warning to slow down.

“I think it’s helpful and a beneficial for the people who own houses on this road. Especially, if they’re out biking, walking. Because, we do take walks to the subdivision,” said Frelich.

Getting a reminder to watch your speed, is a whole lot better than getting a ticket or into an accident that can cost a life.

Flint Township has four radar signs.

For more information on requesting a radar speed monitor...click on the link below.

https://flinttownshippolice.org/default.aspx/MenuItemID/44/MenuSubID/14/MenuGroup/Public.htm

