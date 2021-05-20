Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Some restrictions will end on June 1 and nearly all remaining measures are scheduled to end July 1
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference to discuss Michigan's coronavirus response.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The future of Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions no longer are tied to vaccination rates.

Instead, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a change to her MI Vacc to Normal plan Thursday that removes remaining restrictions on June 1 and July 1. She spoke during a press conference from Dow Diamond in Midland.

On June 1, Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will lift all restrictions on outdoor gatherings regardless of vaccination rates. That includes restrictions at outdoor stadiums, entertainment venues and events.

Indoor gathering capacity will increase to 50%, which includes restaurants, funeral homes and entertainment venues. Whitmer said weddings, funerals and graduation parties in June can happen indoors at half of the capacity for their venue.

Face masks already are not required for anyone at outdoor events with fewer than 100 people and people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 do not need a mask in most indoor settings. But people who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will need to wear a mask indoors through the month of June.

On July 1, Whitmer said the state health department plans to remove all broad COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan. That includes all gathering limits and most requirements for wearing face coverings.

A limited health order to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19 may remain in place after July 1. Whitmer said measures also may be taken if a COVID-19 variant begins spreading rapidly, but she doesn’t anticipate that happening.

“For the most part, life will be back to normal and we can have the kind of Independence Day that we are used to,” she said.

Michigan’s COVID-19 changes mostly follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which still recommends people fully vaccinated for the illness wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces like public transportation and jails.

