Gov. Whitmer pitches in to help Sanford clean up a year after devastating floods

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer marked the one-year anniversary of devastating floods that nearly wiped out the village of Sanford by pitching in with the clean up effort on Thursday.

Exactly one year earlier, Whitmer was in Midland County to tour flood damage and emergency shelters after the Edenville Dam failed, sending record floodwaters down the Tittabawassee River through Sanford and Midland. The rush of water caused the Sanford Dam to fail, as well.

On Thursday, Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II joined a community clean up in Sanford as the village continues to rebuild.

“The Sanford community has shown extraordinary strength and grit as they faced a historic flood amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “I am so proud of how the community has pulled together and my administration is committed to aiding their recovery however we can.”

Gilchrist said the village’s tenacity while recovering from the floods during the coronavirus pandemic shows how resilient residents are.

“The Sanford community has gone above and beyond to care for each other over the last year as they rebuild and recover from the flood,” he said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also released a video on Thursday detailing its efforts to repair and reopen roadways damaged or destroyed in the floods.

MDOT quickly mobilized a comprehensive survey of state routes in the flood zone a year ago and identified 30 roads and bridges maintained by the state that had to close. Most notably, the U.S. 10 bridges over the Tittabawassee River at Sanford Lake closed due to scour damage underwater.

MDOT awarded a $1.7 million emergency repair contract for the freeway days after the flood and contractors worked through Memorial Day weekend to open one direction of travel.

Most recently, MDOT opened a temporary bridge carrying M-30 traffic over the Tobacco River near the Edenville Dam. The previous bridge and part of the causeway were completely destroyed during the flood.

A permanent structure will be years away, when engineers can determine the necessary design based on currents after the dam is repaired.

