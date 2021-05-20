Advertisement

Jesup the manatee returns to wild after rehab at Florida zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - After three months in rehab, Jesup the manatee is free to resume his normal life.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released the 3-year-old male in Salt Springs Recreation Area, about 80 miles south of town.

He was brought to the zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center on Feb. 22 after a group monitoring manatees noticed he was thin and showing signs of mild cold stress syndrome.

“Jesup came to us very thin and dehydrated with low blood glucose,” said Craig Miller, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals. “His condition started improving quickly, however, he had a decent amount of weight to gain so that has been our primary focus the last three months.”

When the young manatee was rescued, he weighed 513 pounds. Jesup tipped the scales at 793 when he was released on Wednesday.

This was Jesup’s second stop at the Jacksonville Zoo. He spent two months getting healthy at the Manatee Critical Care Center in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30...
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season for 2021 is expected to have up to 20 named storms.
NOAA 2021 hurricane forecast
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel approves unilateral cease-fire in Gaza offensive
Sanford Dam in Midland County a hear after it partially failed during record-breaking floods.
One year later: Mid-Michigan recovers from Edenville Dam failure, devastating floods