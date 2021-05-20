Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quite a bit of high and mid-level cloud cover hung overhead Thursday, but temperatures soared nonetheless.  Highs cruised through the 80 across most of Mid-Michigan on southerly breezes.  Temperatures overnight will be summerlike as readings stay in the 60s early Friday morning.

We should see brighter skies for Friday.  Partly to mostly sunny skies will combine with southerly breezes once again to send highs through the 80s.  A few spots may see highest readings get close to the 90-degree mark.  That is record territory for this time of the year.

It will be staying warm and humid through the weekend too.  I think high temperatures will drop back a few degree due some extra cloud cover, but we will still be talking highs through the 80s.  We will also carry a chance of a few showers and thundershowers each day, but nothing day-long.

On ABC12 News, we are tracking more chances for rain as we work our way toward Memorial weekend. - JR

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

Volunteers help clean up flood damage in the village of Sanford a year later.
Volunteer flood cleanup continues in hard-hit village of Sanford
The Heat and Humidity will Hold...
JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report
Sanford Dam in Midland County a hear after it partially failed during record-breaking floods.
One year later: Mid-Michigan recovers from Edenville Dam failure, devastating floods
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II visited Sanford on Thursday to pitch it...
Gov. Whitmer pitches in to help Sanford clean up a year after devastating floods