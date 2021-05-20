Meijer offers coupons for getting COVID-19 vaccine

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer is offering customers a coupon for their next purchase if they get the COVID-19 vaccine from an in-store pharmacy.

Customers who get a COVID-19 vaccine from Meijer will receive a $10 coupon, which can be redeemed on any purchase. Customers who already are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or get a vaccine elsewhere can request a separate coupon worth $10 off a $50 purchase.

The $10 coupons will be offered when customers receive their final dose of vaccine at Meijer. Customers who were vaccinated elsewhere can bring their completed vaccine card to a Meijer pharmacy for the $10 off a $50 purchase coupon.

Meijer team members are receiving a $100 bonus when they are fully vaccinated.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we’re not done yet. We’re hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance.”

Meijer is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment at all 257 stores across the Midwest. While appointments are encouraged, each store will have 100 doses to administer without appointments every week.

The Grand Rapids-based retail giant already has administered more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since mid-January. Everyone age 12 and older can receive the vaccine at Meijer, but children age 17 and younger need a parent or guardian present to get a shot.

