Michigan businesses deciding whether to continue requesting face masks

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - While the new changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 orders mean fully vaccinated people are not required by the state to wear masks indoors or outdoors, businesses and employers can still require them at their discretion.

At the Heather ‘n Holly chocolate shop in Midland, they like many other businesses are eager to get back to normal, so they are choosing not to require masks.

”Like anything, it’s going to take time just like it took time to get used to wearing a mask. I think people are going to take some time not to have the mask on,” said Aaron Gallagher, who co-owns Heather ‘n Holly.

He is choosing to not require customers wear a mask going forward, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“We’re just going to trust that customers are being honest that they’ve been vaccinated,” Gallagher said. “For our employees that have been vaccinated, I think we’re going to let the employee decide whether or not they want to wear a mask.”

There’s certainly been a lot of confusion the last couple weeks over state vs. federal guidance when it comes to masks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still requires unvaccinated people to wear a mask indoors through July 1.

That’s when Michigan’s gatherings and mask orders will be lifted, which Gallagher knows has been a long time coming and something he is certainly looking forward to.

“I went to the store a few times now and I was smiling,” he said. “I was trying not to smile too much because there are still people there with masks on, so you’re feeling happy then you’re like should I be doing this. Like I said, people have to get used to going into stores without masks on.”

