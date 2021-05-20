Michigan lawmakers announce landmark deal with Gov. Whitmer for role in pandemic orders

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Michigan’s top lawmakers announced a landmark deal on Thursday that he said will give the Legislature a larger role in setting future pandemic emergency measures.

Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to work with Michigan House and Senate leadership on a plan that would create a permanent role for the Legislature in all future emergency orders.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey also took part in reaching the agreement, Wentworth said.

He said Whitmer also agreed to withdraw permanent COVID-19 measures in workplaces. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a number of COVID-19 measures that would remain in place after the pandemic, but Wentworth said Whitmer has agreed to withdraw them.

Those two agreements go along with Whitmer’s announcement on Thursday that Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed in two phases on June 1 and July 1 regardless of vaccination rates, Wentworth said. Republicans who control the Legislature long have requested firm end dates for COVID-19 measures and a voice in setting future measures.

“These three changes are major priorities for House Republicans, because those are three major priorities for the people we represent,” said Wentworth. “We listened to the people and fought every day for their ability to go to work, send their kids to school and live their lives. Today, the governor was finally willing to work with us and make significant changes. Together, we can finally put a stop to these mistakes.”

Republican legislative leaders now are offering the Whitmer administration a larger role in setting a new state budget, which is under way this spring. Whitmer will be part of the conversation between House and Senate leadership as the budget process moves forward, Wentworth said.

“I’ve consistently said I believe the budget process is better with the governor involved, and the state’s pandemic management is better with the Legislature involved,” he said.

Republicans have started passing bills for a $66.4 billion budget in the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, without much negotiation from Whitmer. Whitmer proposed her own $67.1 billion budget plan in February.

Wentworth believes now is past time to put aside partisan rancor between the Republican-led Legislature and the Democrat governor’s administration.

“The critical issues facing our state are simply too big and are hurting too many people for us to waste any more time,” he said. “The people we represent are tired of disagreement and just want results. This agreement is a good first step in getting us to that point.”

