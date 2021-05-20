Michigan reports just under 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics continued falling on Thursday.

Hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests both reached new two-month lows with numbers no seen since the start of the latest surge in early March.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,372 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 881,057. That is the seventh consecutive day with fewer than 2,000 newly confirmed cases.

State health officials reported 74 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,815. Sixty-one of the deaths reported Thursday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level in over a week with over 37,100 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level in over two months, settling at 5.49%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Thursday, 1,616 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 45 from Wednesday. Of those, 1,487 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Thursday. Michigan hospitals were treating 447 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 282 of them were on ventilator.

Since Wednesday, there are 17 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 14 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.606 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 5.554 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.422 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 629,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.958 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.432 million people statewide. A total of 44.1% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 57.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 33,324 cases and 853 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 20,818 cases and 581 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 1,078 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 10,472 cases and 329 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Clare, 2,019 cases, 79 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 1,899 cases, 53 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 3,183 cases and 112 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Huron, 3,031 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of three case.

Iosco, 1,768 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Isabella, 5,326 cases, 89 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Lapeer, 7,753 cases and 191 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Midland, 6,739 cases, 84 deaths and 6,261 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases, one death and 311 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 1,434 cases and 39 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 547 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 1,600 cases, 46 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,700 cases and 106 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,647 cases, 101 deaths and 4,945 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Tuscola, 4,844 cases and 160 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

