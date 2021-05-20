Michigan’s dining and hospitality businesses focus on staffing as most COVID-19 measures end

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Staffing to meet pent up demand is the No. 1 concern for Michigan’s restaurants and hospitality businesses now that a clear end to most COVID-19 restrictions is in sight.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association welcomed Thursday’s announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions will end on June 1 for outdoor gatherings and on July 1 for indoor venues.

Association President and CEO Justin Winslow said the group’s advocacy on behalf of its member event and banquet centers will prevent the outright loss of another wedding, graduation and business conference season. He believes a pent up demand for travel and dining out is looming with the end of COVID-19 restrictions this summer.

Winslow said the focus for the association now turns to helping restaurants, hotels and resorts hire enough staff to handle the upcoming summer tourism rush.

“It would be a preventable tragedy if Michigan’s hospitality industry, which endured 159 days of closure and 16 months of occupancy restrictions, was rendered incapable of realizing its newfound opportunity because well-intended, but outdated policies discouraged a full return to the workforce,” he said.

Winslow said Michigan’s labor force participation rate ranks 42nd among the 50 states. He is calling for bipartisan solutions that require action from Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature get more people back to work.

