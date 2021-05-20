Advertisement

MTA partners with Protect Michigan Commission for free rides to COVID-19 vaccine

By Dawn Jones
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The MTA is helping to eliminate barriers for people who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Protect Michigan Commission, along with Flint-area health and faith leaders, announcing initiatives with the MTA on Wednesday to help get more shots in arms. MTA’s Rides to Wellness program will pick up and drop off Genesee County residents at their door at no charge to get vaccinated.

The rides are part of a larger door-to-door strategy to encourage COVID-19 vaccines in underserved areas of Genesee County.

“To go out and say, ‘Hey make sure that you are educated on this vaccine.’ And if you want to get it here is an opportunity you can go here you can go there these are locations around your community where you can get vaccinated,” said Dion Williams, the director of faith-based urban affairs for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

The street teams goal is to generate at least 50 vaccine enrollments per-person on the team every day. Williams said officials recognize the importance of meeting people where they are.

“We know that you have to touch people seven times so that they can become activated,” he said. “So they see it on the news, their neighbors are telling them, they hear it in the barbershop, they hear it in the grocery store, they see people walking around with masks, and people without. So they have to get the understanding that you need to be vaccinated.”

Vaccine hesitancy isn’t the only reason people are not getting vaccinated.

“Throughout Genesee County, we know the population is aging, some residents have disabilities that prevent them from driving and others may not have access to transportation,” said Harmony Lloyd of the MTA.

The public transportation system is expanding services to help eliminate barriers to getting the vaccine.

“Starting today we are going to provide free door-to-door trips for every resident of Genesee County to approved vaccination sites. This includes walk in clinics,” Lloyd said.

Call the Rides to Wellness program at 810-780-8946 to schedule rides to and from a Genesee County COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Smith died after his GMC Terrain SUV was hit and overturned...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in Flint Township crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces new plans to remove Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions during a...
Gov. Whitmer announces new plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Meijer is offering coupons for customers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Meijer offers coupons for getting COVID-19 vaccine
Customers practice social distancing inside the Starlite Diner in Burton.
Michigan’s dining and hospitality businesses focus on staffing as most COVID-19 measures end
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts