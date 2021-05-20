MTA partners with Protect Michigan Commission for free rides to COVID-19 vaccine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The MTA is helping to eliminate barriers for people who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Protect Michigan Commission, along with Flint-area health and faith leaders, announcing initiatives with the MTA on Wednesday to help get more shots in arms. MTA’s Rides to Wellness program will pick up and drop off Genesee County residents at their door at no charge to get vaccinated.

The rides are part of a larger door-to-door strategy to encourage COVID-19 vaccines in underserved areas of Genesee County.

“To go out and say, ‘Hey make sure that you are educated on this vaccine.’ And if you want to get it here is an opportunity you can go here you can go there these are locations around your community where you can get vaccinated,” said Dion Williams, the director of faith-based urban affairs for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

The street teams goal is to generate at least 50 vaccine enrollments per-person on the team every day. Williams said officials recognize the importance of meeting people where they are.

“We know that you have to touch people seven times so that they can become activated,” he said. “So they see it on the news, their neighbors are telling them, they hear it in the barbershop, they hear it in the grocery store, they see people walking around with masks, and people without. So they have to get the understanding that you need to be vaccinated.”

Vaccine hesitancy isn’t the only reason people are not getting vaccinated.

“Throughout Genesee County, we know the population is aging, some residents have disabilities that prevent them from driving and others may not have access to transportation,” said Harmony Lloyd of the MTA.

The public transportation system is expanding services to help eliminate barriers to getting the vaccine.

“Starting today we are going to provide free door-to-door trips for every resident of Genesee County to approved vaccination sites. This includes walk in clinics,” Lloyd said.

Call the Rides to Wellness program at 810-780-8946 to schedule rides to and from a Genesee County COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.