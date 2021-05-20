One year later: Mid-Michigan recovers from Edenville Dam failure, devastating floods

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - For the past 14 months, everyone has been coping and trying to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

But for thousands of people in Mid-Michigan, the pandemic was made even more difficult to deal with after a historic flood. A year after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed, those people continue to put their lives back together while the pandemic continues.

They marked the somber one-year anniversary of the record-breaking floods on Wednesday and looked ahead with hope as the recovery continues.

Devastating and overwhelming are just two ways to describe how many people felt after the Edenville Dam failed on May 19, 2020. The year that just didn’t think a pandemic was enough for some people to handle.

Kenny Helm lives near the Sanford Dam, which also failed as the contents of Wixom Lake came flowing down the Tittabawassee River with nothing really to stop it.

“I left about 6 o’clock. I didn’t think anything was going to happen, so I didn’t take anything with me,” he said.

Helm had to take a boat to return home a day or two later. For the past year, he lived anywhere he could find shelter.

“Living in the truck for awhile,” Helm said. “I got a camper. I moved in it for a half a summer.”

A year later, restoration work continues on his home in Sanford, which was among the hardest hit areas by the disaster.

Teresa Quintana is a realtor and part of the group Sanford Strong, which has helped as many homeowners and businesses get back to some sense of normalcy.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but we’ve come really far and we couldn’t have done it without each other,” she said.

Quintana was listing a home for sale last November on Sanford Lake, which has a much lower water level this year compared to normal due to the damaged dam. The asking price for the home was $170,000 and she sold it for $150,000.

“There ended up being an issue on it where we reduced the price by $10,000, so it sold for $160,000 originally. So it wasn’t terribly off from asking price,” Quintana said.

Many new home buyers are betting the dams will be fixed and the lakes will be restored. Property assessments are a big concern for many now that the water is gone. Some went up a bit, others went down and some stayed the same.

“Double stress. This has been a big emotional event,” said Dave Kepler, who is chairman of the Four Lakes Task Force. “People lost a lot of things because of the flood, and honestly you have this COVID thing on top of it. It has been challenging.”

The Four Lakes Task Force assumed ownership of the dams from Boyce Hydro, which has filed for bankruptcy and is the target of a number of lawsuits. Kepler has a personal interest in bringing the lakes back.

“I have a home owner on Sanford,” he said. “We had a two-story house and the bottom story was flooded and we are actually getting it finished.”

Original estimated costs to replace or restore the Edenville and Sanford dams have gone down significantly since last fall.

“We have a feasible plan,” Kepler said. “There is risk to it, there are issues we have to solve, but there is a path forward for us to spend the next two years. We have the funding to get all of the designing and programs ready and get into position for financing.”

The task force is looking for more money to fund the project, but he’s eager to get the process started and get community support lined up. Plans call for restoring Secord and Smallwood lakes by 2024, Sanford Lake by 2025 and Wixom Lake by 2026.

“We put all of our life savings in buying this home to live up by the lake after he retired, and then this happened,” said Jeanne McCoy.

Bob and Jeanne McCoy and their granddaughter Savanah were able to move back into their home on Wixom Lake around Easter after months of living elsewhere, having their lawn littered with water damaged appliances and other belongings.

When they look back on the last year, they remember the kindness of strangers.

“Luckily, we had a bunch of Mennonites come through and help everybody,” Bob McCoy said. They “tore all the carpeting and drywall out of our house, his house, the neighbors all in one day.”

They were chosen to have their home restored with plenty of financial help, thanks to an effort partly inspired by Midland resident and former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

“When they told us and I thought it was a joke, and they said no this isn’t a joke, they wanted people to stay in the community,” Jeanne McCoy said.

They will stay and many others will too. But the hardship and pain of the last year still linger.

“There is a lot of anger over this, as there should be,” Quintana said.

But they all believe that the lakes, which were so much part of the fabric of this region before the dam breaks cruelly took them away, will return.

“Everything will be back soon. It will take some time,” Jeanne McCoy said.

“It will take years, but the lake will come back one day,” Bob McCoy said.

