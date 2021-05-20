Police: 4-year-old, three others injured after three shootings in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say three shootings in Saginaw on Wednesday evening led to four injuries, including a 4-year-old grazed by a bullet on his head.

The boy was inside a residence in the 1800 block of Bond Street when multiple gunshots were fired at the house around midnight. The house had several bullet holes when Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department arrived.

The 4-year-old boy received treatment at an area hospital for the minor grazing would on his head.

About two hours earlier, police say gunfire rang out at a large party taking place in Fordney Park in the 1400 block of Gratiot Street around 10 p.m. Michigan State Police say several people apparently were shooting at each other around the park.

Nobody was injured by gunshots, according to police, but a minor traffic crash happened while several people were fleeing the scene. Two people involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before that, police say an 18-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot would to her leg in the 1600 block of Syracuse Street. She was taken to an area hospital from the scene.

Michigan State Police say no arrests have been made in any of the shootings. Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.