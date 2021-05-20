Police identify Gratiot County pilot who died in fiery plane crash Monday
Investigators believe he flew into a radio antenna tower or the guy wires supporting it
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 23-year-old pilot who died in a fiery plane crash into a Midland County field on Monday.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Slade David Martin of Gratiot County crashed his single-engine Cessna into a field near the intersection of Geneva and Ball roads in Jasper Township around 1:20 p.m. Monday.
The plane caught fire and firefighters found Martin’s body inside.
Investigators believe Martin may have hit a radio antenna tower or its supporting guy wires before the crash. The sheriff’s office says debris was located near the tower and the plane crashed into the field a short distance away.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a full investigation into the crash, which likely will take several months to complete.
