Push continues for vaccinations as Michigan ends mask mandate

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT)(05/20/21)-To date-- Michigan has administered almost 7. 9 million doses of a COVID vaccines,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

That’s nearly 57 percent of the state’s population...still shy of the 70 percent goal.

Even as the Governor announced new mask and capacity changes that will happen over the summer--

Her number two - Lt Governor Garlin Gilchrist continued to push for more COVID-19 vaccine shots in arms.

“This is the safest. This is a pathway for us to make sure that we can protect one another, in addition to protecting ourselves,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

For the Lt. Governor -- it’s an urgent plea for minorities in the state.

Who were hit the hardest by COVID-19 early on...and now the numbers show vaccination rates in those groups are still lagging behind.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services only 21 percent of African Americans have completed their COVID-19 vaccine cycle...and Hispanics are at 23 percent.

Stacy Sawyer with the Hamilton Community Health Network says the efforts to keep getting shots in arms will not slow - just because the mask mandates are ending.

“So as the summer ramps up and more and more organizations are having community events, Hamilton will be there as part of that because it’s so important to get everyone vaccinated,” said Stacy Sawyer with Hamilton Health Network.

“I’ve had a chance to receive my second dose in Flint, Michigan, proud now to be counted a bunch of people who have gotten called shots. This is our best shot to be free from this pandemic, and the quickest way to getting our country and our communities back to where we want them to be,” Gilchrist said.

