Saginaw Police Department hosting series of ‘Front Porch Roll Calls’ to fight crime and build community relations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/19/2021) - As our country takes a second look at relationships between police departments and the people they serve, a roll call for Saginaw Police took place in the middle of their neighborhood.

It’s an effort to get to know people in the neighborhood and interact with them in a positive way instead of in the middle of a traffic stop, arrest, or crime scene.

It’s a way to change the way even the youngest members of the community see police officers.

Alyssa is four-years-old and since she was two-years-old, she’s wanted nothing more than to become a police officer someday.

”Every time we’ve seen a police, she had me stop a police officer in the middle of the street, so she can say hi to him and give him a high five and say thank you,” her mother, Dee Saucedo said.

Alyssa’s interaction with police is what Saginaw police officers are hoping to build with residents of all ages.

On Wednesday night, they hosted their first “Front Porch Roll Call” of the summer, a space where they shared safety initiatives with community members sharing questions and concerns and getting a better idea of who’s patrolling their neighborhoods.

”This just gives us an incredible chance to start building those relationships with children and everybody in the community. That’s what we’re hoping to get from this,” Lieutenant David Kendziorski said.

Kendziorski gave an overview of what happens during a roll call, where supervisors hand out assignments and brief officers heading out to the streets. They went over different types of safety initiatives to reduce crime like using surveillance cameras, increasing presence in hot spots, and chatting one-on-one with people in their neighborhoods.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep coming out doing these front porch roll calls. We’re going to be involved in community initiatives, and we want to have that relationship, and we’re seeing the effects of that here in Saginaw. We’re proud of that,” Kendziorski said.

This was the first front porch roll call of the season, but the department says they have plans to continue all throughout the summer.

