Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

An ABC 12 police source confirming a gunshot fired inside a Mid -Michigan mall on Wednesday night.

Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center and locked down the Flint Township mall as they searched for the triggerman.

Ariel Duffiney says she was inside the mall during the shooting.

“I was shopping in this guy come running through the part of JC Penney that we were in saying that somebody was shooting, and we had to get out right now.”

She says she thought it was a joke at first and kept shopping until she was approached by the manager of JC Penny.

“The manager come up and said that there had been an emergency situation we needed to go upstairs into the break room, and they took everybody up,” said Duffiney.

She said while they were hiding out in the break room, everyone started to piece together what they saw.

“Two gentlemen and started arguing with each other, and it basically just escalated to a point where they were being really loud everybody was moving away, and next thing you know, there were shots fired.”

Duffiney says she felt calm about the whole situation because the store had a plan in place to keep them safe while the police investigated the situation.

The Flint Township Police Department say the two men that were involved knew each other. After the shots were fired, they both fled the scene.

The police say it wasn’t a random shooting and no one was hurt.

