State of Flint Kids report shows more action is necessary after lead poisoning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second annual State of Flint Kids report was issued Thursday, showing more action is necessary to help children suffering from the effects of lead poisoning after the Flint water crisis.

The new report is a way to keep an eye on the city’s most vulnerable population, which was poisoned by drinking water during the water crisis. Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who helped uncover the water crisis, said data from the report shows some troubling signs.

“I think it’s the most common question I get asked wherever I go in the city, outside of the city, is how are Flint kids doing,” she said.

Hanna-Attisha, who leads the Pediatric Public Health Initiative, partnered with the Greater Flint Health Coalition to answer that question. Besides directly asking Flint kids, they’ve been gathering data on the topics of education, nutrition, community, environment, health and health care.

Looking at the trends, Hanna-Attisha is most concerned about how many kids aren’t showing up for doctor visits due to COVID-19.

“As much for a little over a year now, they’re behind on immunizations and they’re behind on just regular developmental screenings and lead screenings and all the really important things that we do that are part of well visits,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has only made this report more important, because it worsened already existing disparities, Hanna-Attisha said. She believes those disparities are receiving attention at the city, state and federal levels, but said more work can be done.

Hanna-Attisha said the Flint Mayor’s Office received the State of Kids report Thursday morning and she’s hopeful it’ll influence where the city’s $99 million in COVID-19 relief funding will be spent.

“I would love to see an expansion of our early childhood services,” she said. “I would love to see an expansion of more literacy efforts, nutrition support. This pandemic has exposed so many vulnerabilities and one of them is massive nutrition insecurity. Families don’t have enough food and healthy food options.”

There’s room for improvement, but Hanna-Attisha believes efforts to help Flint children are going in the right direction.

“We can do better. We absolutely have to do better on behalf of our kids,” she said.

Click here to read the State of Flint Kids report. Hanna-Attisha said the suggestions for success can be implemented in any city to support kids.

