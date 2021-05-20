Michigan State Police trooper saves partner with Narcan after drug exposure on traffic stop

KAWKAWLIN, MICH. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl on Wednesday while investigating a reckless driver on M-13 near Beaver Road in Bay County.

When police found the vehicle, they suspected the 32-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs and searched the vehicle. According to a press release, the trooper adjusted his face mask and then began to feel disoriented, and fell to the ground.

The trooper’s partner recognized the signs of an overdose and immediately administered a dose of Narcan, at which time the trooper recovered. The trooper was transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition and awaiting release.

The 32-year-old suspect was being evaluated by a drug recognition expert for allegedly operating under the influence of drugs. Additional investigation was being completed on possible felony drug charges.

As a precaution, Michigan State Police equips all troopers with Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Troopers recognize the dangers of certain drugs getting into their system through skin contact, breathing or even their eyes.

