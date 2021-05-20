Advertisement

Michigan State Police trooper saves partner with Narcan after drug exposure on traffic stop

Trooper accidentally exposed to fentanyl and fell to the ground
(WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAWKAWLIN, MICH. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl on Wednesday while investigating a reckless driver on M-13 near Beaver Road in Bay County.

When police found the vehicle, they suspected the 32-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs and searched the vehicle. According to a press release, the trooper adjusted his face mask and then began to feel disoriented, and fell to the ground.

The trooper’s partner recognized the signs of an overdose and immediately administered a dose of Narcan, at which time the trooper recovered. The trooper was transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition and awaiting release.

The 32-year-old suspect was being evaluated by a drug recognition expert for allegedly operating under the influence of drugs. Additional investigation was being completed on possible felony drug charges.

As a precaution, Michigan State Police equips all troopers with Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Troopers recognize the dangers of certain drugs getting into their system through skin contact, breathing or even their eyes.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warning about an Amazon imposter scam
Record producer Bernard Terry died hours after helping rescue a 3-month-old from a deadly crash...
Flint music mogul dies hours after rescuing infant from deadly crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Michigan to restore unemployment work-search rule, keep $300 supplement
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers have 5 options to meet job search requirement for benefits
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash
Friends gather for candlelight memorial honoring 24-year-old Flint man involved in deadly crash

Latest News

Sanford’s Veterans’ Memorial Park, First-Responder Memorial reopen on anniversary of dam breach
Sanford’s Veterans’ Memorial Park, First-Responder Memorial reopen on anniversary of dam breach
Police swarmed the Genesee Valley Center Wednesday night and locked down the Flint Township...
Shots fired at Genesee Valley Center, prompting lockdown
Sanford's Veteran's Memorial Park rededicated on anniversary of dam breach
“This is a beautiful thing:” Sanford’s Veterans’ Memorial Park, First-Responder Memorial reopen on anniversary of dam breach
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to soon accelerate a plan that ties the further loosening of...
Whitmer to speed COVID-19 reopening plan that’s tied to vaccine rate